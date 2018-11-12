© Reuters / Hamad I Mohammed

An F/A-18 naval fighter jet from the aircraft carrier USS 'Ronald Reagan' crashed into the Philippine Sea near Japan's Okinawa Prefecture, with both pilots rescued.According to the Japanese Coast Guard, the incident happened 300km southwest of Kitadaitojima Island, which is part of the nation's Okinawa Prefecture.The aircraft carrier resumed normal operations, and the US Navy launched an official probe into the crash.Last month, an MH-60 Seahawk helicopter crash-landed on the deck of the USS 'Ronald Reagan.' In June, an F-15 fighter jet crashed into the sea near Okinawa. There were no fatalities in these incidents.