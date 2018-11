© REUTERS/Sarah Conard



The Daily Beast tried to pin the failure of Claire McCaskill to retain her senatorial seat on Russian meddling.In this week's midterm elections, Missouri's incumbent Democratic Senator McCaskill lost to Republican Attorney Josh Hawley by nearly six percent, and will now depart the Senate after being there for over a decade.The Daily Beast, an outlet famously fond of finding Russian meddling wherever possible, apparently blamed Russian hackers for her defeat, tweeting a link to its July report about an alleged Kremlin plot.Not that her opponent was a good-looking newcomer, who unlike the previous one, didn't claim "legitimate rape" rarely leads to pregnancy.Well, people responding to DB's tweet don't seem to be buying the explanation they were offered anyway.