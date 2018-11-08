Puppet Masters
Trump: Investigation push by the Democrats will signal 'a warlike posture'
RT
Thu, 08 Nov 2018 04:51 UTC
In a press conference following the results of the midterm elections, President Trump fielded questions for over an hour on election-related issues, border security and foreign policy, among other topics.
Some of the most heated moments were triggered by questions on whether the Democrats will use their election gains to push for more investigations against Trump, with the presumed goal of impeachment.
While Trump had tweeted shortly after the midterms saying he would endorse Nancy Pelosi for House speaker and embrace bipartisanship on certain issues, he was firm in suggesting that the Democrats drop any notion of proceeding with an investigation against him.
He was clear that a Democrat-led investigation into his tax returns would ruin any reconciliation efforts. When asked if he would be able to "compartmentalize" such a probe and continue to work alongside the Democrats, Trump responded in a serious tone: No. If they do that, it's a war-like posture.
Trump suggested at several points that if the Democrats pursue an investigation, it will lead to division and legislative back-and-forths on Capitol Hill: "They can play that game, but we can play it better. Because we have a thing called the United States Senate."
The hostility carried over to the following question, when Trump refused to answer a CNN reporter regarding the Russia investigation, calling the process "shameful" and a "hoax" before the question and answer succession devolved into shouting and personal invective. When the subject was brought up again later, Trump emphasized that he could immediately end the investigation by "firing" everyone involved.
Trump made good on this threat Thursday when he requested Attorney General Jeff Sessions' resignation. Sessions will be replaced by a senior aide who has sought to impose limitations on the Russia probe.
[A] lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.
Nothing new here. Americans repeatedly re-elect those that attack the constitution, advocate the abrogation of civil rights, profess fealty to...
Oh man, not that movie scene; it is is a scene that is haunting in front of the mirror. I mean with a name like Jeff Flake, sometimes the obvious...
One can see the real import of this statement...'U.S. private-sector interests in Mexico'. Let that also read CIA manipulation, money laundering...
I won't miss Sessions at all. He is a reprobate from the 50s and stolid Israel supporter...the only reason he backed Trump. He had to go though,...
Just legalize all drugs across Usa Canada and Mexico, and see how fast the crime rate will evaporate. Marijuana legalization alone will be a boon...
Comment: See also: