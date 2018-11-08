Puppet Masters
You're FIRED! Trump pulls press credentials of craven CNN reporter Jim Acosta after press conference confrontation
RT
Thu, 08 Nov 2018 13:17 UTC
Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed Acosta's credentials had been revoked, stating "We will never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern." Acosta appeared to push the woman's arm down as she tried to take the microphone away from him while he was haranguing the president.
Contradicting a widely-seen video of the incident, CNN claims Acosta never touched the intern and called the revocation of his pass a "threat to democracy."
There is some confusion as to whether the force seen in the video comes from Acosta pushing the intern's arm down or her pulling the mic from him. The reporter is clearly seen touching the woman's arm, though.
Social media has predictably erupted in a frenzy, while CNN president Jeff Zucker reportedly tried to reassure Acosta's colleagues with a memo that read in part that Trump's "ongoing attacks on the press have gone too far" and "are disturbingly un-American." Acosta's canonization as Patron Saint of the Resistance is pending.
Trump and Acosta sparred during a press conference earlier Wednesday that culminated in Trump telling the reporter, "Honestly, I think you should let me run the country, you run CNN, and if you did it well, your ratings would be much better." When an intern tried to take the mic from Acosta to let the next reporter ask a question, he continued needling the president, who finally called him a "rude, terrible person."
Conservatives cheered the administration's decision to bounce Acosta, who never misses an opportunity to attack the president.
Reader Comments
- Is weighing yourself daily the key to weight loss?
- Obesity: Hormonal imbalance, not caloric imbalance, and what to do about it
- Hundreds of birds dead during 5G experiment in The Hague, Netherlands
- Twelve newborns die of mysterious outbreak at hospital in northeast Afghanistan
- Spanish sheep study finds vaccine aluminum in lymph nodes more than a year after injection
- Your gut is your second brain: Optimizing gut flora important for healthy brain
- UK pre-school children hit by wave of highly contagious hand, foot and mouth virus
- Professor Arthur L. Caplan says parents have 'no right' to refuse vaccines for their children
- Government research confirms measles outbreaks are transmitted by the vaccinated
- Vaccine risk deniers target First Amendment
- Doctor: Intermittent fasting and zero carb diets are safe and effective
- Unpublished medical research 'a threat to public health'
- It ain't just wheat! Dozens of food crops treated with pre-harvest Roundup
- SOTT Focus: The Empire Strikes Back: Experts Claim Doubts About Statins Perpetrated by Dangerous 'Cholesterol Deniers'
- SOTT Focus: Autohemotherapy: Re-Activating Your Body's Natural Capacity to Heal
- Scientists think they can use silver to help kill brain-eating amoebas
- Essential oils for psoriasis
- Psychiatrist Dr. Allen Francis addresses the very real problem with antidepressant addiction
- Pandora's GMO Potato: What consumers need to know
- Because the opioid crisis isn't bad enough, the FDA approves a drug 10x stronger than fentanyl
- The pursuit in 'interestingness': Giving goals a fluidity that can accommodate new information
- Why some people are unable to admit when they're wrong
- Reviewing Germaine Greer's 'On Rape': Lots of opinion, few facts
- Gabor Maté: How a traumatized America finds relief in hate
- 7 things covert psychopaths, narcissists and sociopaths do differently
- Social contagion: Trigger warnings are a mass psychogenic illness
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Churches Behaving Badly: How Religions Succeed or Fail to Prevent Pathocracy
- Researchers identify three different types of depression
- Like attracts like: Study shows psychopaths attracted to each other
- Well, whodathunkit! When adolescents give up pot, both learning and memory quickly improve
- Hallucinations are everywhere
- How to silence your inner critic: Practical ways to stop negative self-talk
- Putin's Orthodoxy: A few words about his religious views, values and spirituality
- How to harness your anxiety
- There's an unspoken homophobia propelling the transgender movement in children
- Kaizen: The one-minute principle for self-improvement
- How to stop being busy all the time - Do fewer things, better
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Theory Of Positive Disintegration, Or How Not To Be An NPC
- The lost art of concentration: being distracted in a digital world
- On the value of the evolutionary psychology model
[A] lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.
Recent Comments
Black holes are naught but theory Much like many theories that have miraculously morphed into fact without one iota of proof- Relativity Evolution...
Wow, Maddow will receive the Furburger Award for 'journalism'.
Absolutely fantastic! Leads one to conjecture about the source of the dust, perhaps a 70,000 y ago association with the Toba explosion, or the...
I had just read the history of unification in Ireland from the original split and there were 4 separate movements that had as their goal...
Oddly enough, I recognized that this 'forced war' effect was the same as the US 'women's freedom' that saw thousands of women divorced and losing...
Comment: Good riddance. He had it coming.