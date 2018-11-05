In the floods that hit Saudi Arabia's Qassim governorate, a man lost his life after his car flipped over.The incident took place in Boqaya Valley, according to a news report in Akhbaar 24.In the video that surfaced online, we can see the car in the midst of flood water and rescue officers helping the men out of the vehicle.Seven men were stuck in the car when the officers pulled them out from the submerged car.The one who passed away was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to the injuries he sustained during the accident.The civil defence department in Saudi had warned residents from venturing out in the flooded areas.Residents were warned to stay indoors and avoid crossing valleys prone to flooding.