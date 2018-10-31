Snow Algeria
Army intervenes to provide assistance in snow removal, blocked roads and tracks.

29 Oct 2018 - Detachments of the National People's Army (ANP) in Sidi Bel Abbes intervened at the level of the communes of Dhaya, Oued-Sbaa and Tamlaka to open up these localities which experienced heavy snowfall during the last 48 hours, said Monday a statement from the Department of National Defense (DND).

The statement added that the elements of the ANP" have provided assistance to citizens and proceeded to snow removal. blocked roads and tracks ".

Thanks to Argiris Diamantis for these links