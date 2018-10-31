While people expressed their condolences to the victims of Saturday's shooting in Pennsylvania, Gabbay thought of a different way of embracing them. He called on Jews in the US to "immigrate more and more to Israel, because this is their home."
The statement was met with outcry, with Deputy Minister Michael Oren, a former Israeli ambassador to the United States, taking a swipe at the opposition leader.
Avi Gabbay said things that should not be said because he simply does not understand. Through his words he adds insult to injury.The politician simply missed the point in the whole story, Oren argued.
Gabbaya's suggestion also received little praise from people on social media, who blasted him as "ignorant" and as someone championing the same causes of neo-Nazis.
On Saturday morning Robert Bowers, 46, stormed the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue in the affluent Squirrel Hill neighbourhood, shouting hate for Jews and killing 11 worshippers. The US Attorney Scott Brady is seeking the death penalty for Bowers, something US President Donald Trump seems to be in favour of.
"When people do this, they should get the death penalty," Trump said.
Comment: Labor party leader Avi Gabbay isn't the only one to crudely politicize the horrific killings at Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue:
Twitter erupts over 'Christian Rabbi' who fails to name Pittsburgh victims, asks people to pray for GOP at Pence rally