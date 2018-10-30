© Reuters / Ilya Naymushin

Tokyo is planning to conduct a logistics test using the Russian Trans-Siberian Railway and a ferry line to join four countries, including Russia, China, Japan, and South Korea, a Japanese official said Tuesday.The official stressed that the logistic corridor may potentially include other territories.In April, the ferry, dubbed DBS, called at the Russian port of Zarubino, and transported cargo freighted there to China, Satoshi said, adding that the delivery was significantly faster. However, he said the parties still have to solve some problems identified during the testing delivery.Earlier this year, Japan and Russia conducted test shipping of Japanese goods to Russia using a sea link and the Trans-Siberian Railway. Russia's transport artery, which is 9,289 kilometers (5,772 miles) long, has great development potential for mutual trade between the two nations, according to Japan's Deputy Minister of State Lands, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, Toshihiro Matsumoto.