Micheal D Higgins has been re-elected as President of Ireland.Sitting comfortably on top of the polls since the campaign began,During an impassioned acceptance speech, President Higgins said:who struggled at just 2pc in the polls last week, soared into second place with 342,727 votes (23.3pc).who came second in his 2011 bid, achieved just 94,514 votes, coming in third with 6.41pc.came fourth, with 93,987 votes (6.37pc). Joan Freeman earned just 87,908 votes (6.0pc), whilefailed to make an impression on the electorate and gained just 32,198 votes (2.2pc).Michael D Higgins used his re-election speech to call for an end to the "scourge of violence against women". The President promised to represent everybody in the country, regardless of whether they voted for him or not.And in a thinly veiled reference to the debate about the Traveller community which dominated the campaign, Mr Higgins said:He promised to identify those facing exclusion in society, which he said wasHe received 822,566 votes, amounting to 55.8pc of the vote.Standing in front of his five rivals at Dublin Castle, Mr Higgins said he campaigned onMr Higgins noted that the years ahead will see the commemoration of "challenging, often difficult, periods of our history" including the centenary of the first Dáil next year.Over the next years in Áras an Uachtarain, the President said he would represent "Ireland's voice, as we face challenges that are global. The urgent need to end the scourge of violence against women cannot be deferred, but must be ended now," he said to applause.The defeated candidates congratulated Mr Higgins after his speech and all expressed no regrets about entering the campaign.Senator Joan Freeman said she wanted to remark on the "courage of the candidates".Businessman Seán Gallagher wished Mr Higgins every success in the next seven years. He called for a focus on opportunity over cynicism in Ireland. He said:Sinn Féin's Liadh Ní Riada said:Dragons' Den star Gavin Duffy addressed Mr Higgins saying: "Uachtaráin it is fantastic that you are returned tonight with such a strong mandate and that doesn't happen... unless people put themselves forward and contest the election."