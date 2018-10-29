Two people died on Saturday evening after they were struck by lightning while sheltering from heavy rains outside a church in Lower Solai Sub-Location, Nakuru county.According to area Assistant Chief Stanley Bett, the deceased include a 21-year-old woman and a Class Six pupil.The woman was in the company of three children, one of them being her niece, when lightning struck them outside AIC Church, Kapkirem.The four were rushed to a dispensary at Lower Solai hospital, where the woman succumbed to injuries.One of the three children died on Sunday at the Nakuru Provincial General Hospital (PGH) where they were transferred for further treatment. The two remaining children are said to be in stable condition.Three goats were also killed by the lightning that struck at around 6pm.