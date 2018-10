© Google Maps

Six people have been shot at a laundromat near the Jacksonville Jaguars football stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, police have confirmed. The suspect is on the run.One man was shot in the head and a woman was shot in the hip, one witness said, according to News 4 Jax. The victims were all adults, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tweeted, adding that three are in critical condition."As I was securing the church, some members were coming inside and they said they heard maybe 10 to 12 shots," a local church staff member told First Coast News, adding that the area where the shooting occurred "needs a lot of help."The suspect is on the run, with police saying they believe he or she is in a silver or gray four-door vehicle.The incident took place just blocks away from the Jacksonville Jaguars stadium, as the NFL team played a game against the Houston Texans.