The Armed Forces of Ukraine deployed weapons on the territory of the civil and industrial infrastructure of Mariupol.The official representative of the operational command of the DPR, Eduard Basurin, at a briefing, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Armed Forces of Ukraine) secretly deployed weapons and ammunition in the territory of the civil and industrial infrastructure of Mariupol."According to the DPR intelligence information, in the city of Mariupol, on the territory of the Ilyich Metallurgical Plant, 20 units of T-80 tanks, 50 armored personnel carriers, 20 mortars, 14 Gvozdika self-propelled self-propelled guns and 8 D- 30 ", - said Eduard Basurin."In the reports of the OSCE Mission there is not a word about the fact that this equipment is located in the plant. Although in Mariupol is the headquarters of the Special Monitoring Mission. These circumstances raise a number of issues ",said the spokesman.He added that the main issue is due to lack of these facts in the reports., Basurin was outraged.According to him, weapons and ammunition are placed on the territory of Mariupol that put the civilian population in direct danger."More than 2 thousand tons of ammunition for jet and barreled [heavy] artillery have been moved to the territory of the enterprise, which are deployed with gross violations of their storage requirements. In case of an emergency, the city faces a catastrophe, "concluded Eduard Basurin.He also said that Kiev was probably once again decided to sabotage in the Donbass and transfer all responsibility to the DPR.(Via Google Translate)