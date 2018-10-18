© REUTERS/Yves Herman



Fuming Tory MPs have reacted angrily to Prime Minister Theresa May's admission that the UK could stay under EU rules "months" after Brexit - with some even telling her she needs to quit as leader over her handling of negotiations.On Thursday morning,She revealedin an effort to break the deadlock over the Irish border issue. The prospect of Brexit being further delayed, withand with it, potentiallyWhat will alarm the PM is that it's now not just hardline Brexiteers questioning her leadership.a former minister for skills under David Cameron,and claimed Conservative colleagues from across the Brexit spectrum are "close to despair."He told BBC Radio 4 Today: "I'm afraid she's losing the confidence now of colleagues of all shades of opinion." Boles added: "They are close to despair at the state of this negotiation,""That is not an acceptable way for a leader of a government to behave."Backbench Tory MP Nadine Dorries, suggestedand allow David Davis, the former brexit secretary, to become the interim leader and take over negotiations. She's found supporters to the idea of replacing the PM from Talkradio presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer and Tim Montgomerie, a prominent grassroots Conservative blogger.Another vocal Tory Brexiteer, Andrea Jenkyns, MP for Morley and Outwood, told ITV's Peston on Sunday: "Back in July, myself and 36 colleaguesIt comes as six Tory Brexiteer heavyweights write an open letter to Theresa May urging herThe Telegraph reports.In their lengthy letter to the PM, outlining their misgivings about the current direction of travel of negotiations; Boris Johnson, David Davis, Jacob Rees Mogg, Iain Duncan Smith, Owen Paterson and Priti Patel tell May:They conclude by issuing a warning to the embattled PM, saying if any "potential gains are sacrificed because of EU bullying and the Government's desperation to secure a deal, the British people will not forgive us."