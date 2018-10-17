Apparently the US Air Force didn't get this message. Or, did they find themselves unable to follow the message?
The Washington Times reported Tuesday that between 17 and 20 of these top-of-the-line fighter jets were damaged, some beyond the point of repair, when Hurricane Michael slammed ashore on Mexico Beach, Florida, not far from the Tyndall Air Force Base in the same state. The Times reports that more than a dozen of the F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jets were damaged after being left in the path of the extremely fierce storm:
President Trump's tour Monday of devastation wrought by Hurricane Michael took him close to Florida's Tyndall Air Force Base, where more than a dozen F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jets were damaged after being left in the path of the powerful storm.This is quite a statement. The F-22 is held to be the tip of the American air defense sword. A superb airplane (when it works), it can do things no other plane in the world can do. It boasts a radar profile the size of a marble, making it virtually undetectable by enemy radars. It is highly maneuverable with thrust-vectoring built into its engines.
The pricey fighter jets - some possibly damaged beyond repair - were caught in the widespread destruction that took at least 18 lives, flattened homes, downed trees and buckled roads from Florida to Virginia.
The decision to leave roughly $7.5 billion in aircraft in the path of a hurricane raised eyebrows, including among defense analysts who say the Pentagon's entire high-tech strategy continues to make its fighter jets vulnerable to weather and other mishaps when they are grounded for repairs.
"This becomes sort of a self-defeating cycle where we have $400 million aircraft that can't fly precisely because they are $400 million aircraft," said Dan Grazier, a defense fellow at Project on Government Oversight. "If we were buying simpler aircraft then it would be a whole lot easier for the base commander to get these aircraft up and in working order, at least more of them."
However, to see a report like this is simply stunning. After all, one would expect that the best military equipment ought to be the most reliable as well.
It appears that Hurricane Michael figuratively and physically blew the lid off any efforts to conceal a problem with these planes, and indeed with the hyper-technological basis for the US air fighting forces. The Times continues:
Reports on the number of aircraft damaged ranged from 17 to 22 or about 10 percent of the Air Force's F-22 fleet of 187.This is a stunning statistic. This means that of the 187 planes in existence, 90 of them are not working. At their cost, that means that over thirty billion dollars worth of military equipment is sitting around, broken, just in airplanes alone.
The Air Force stopped buying F-22s, considered the world's most advanced fighter jets, in 2012. The aircraft is being replaced by the F-35, another high-tech but slightly less-expensive aircraft.
Later in the tour, at an emergency command center in Georgia, Mr. Trump said the damage to the F-22s couldn't be avoided because the aircraft were grounded and the storm moved quickly.
"We're going to have a full report. There was some damage, not nearly as bad as we first heard," he said when asked about the F-22s, which cost about $339 million each.
"I'm always concerned about cost. I don't like it," Mr. Trump said.
Still, the president remains a fan of the high-tech fighter jet.
"The F-22 is one of my all-time favorites. It is the most beautiful fighter jet in the world. One of the best," he said.
The Air Force managed to fly 33 of the F-22s to safety, but maintenance and repair issues kept 22 of the notoriously finicky aircraft on the ground when the powerful storm hit the base.
About 49 percent of the F-22s are out of action at any given time, according to an Air Force report this year.
As a point of comparison, the entire Russian military budget for 2017 was $61 billion, with that budget producing hypersonic missiles, superb fighter aircraft and tanks. Russian fighter planes are known for being able to take harsh landing and take-off conditions that would cripple the most modern American flying machines.
It would seem that Hurricane Michael exposed a serious problem with the state of readiness of American armed forces. Thankfully that problem did not arise in combat, but it is no less serious.
Comment: Wow. And they're replacing this jet with the F-35, perhaps the crappiest fighter jet in existence. Good job, America.