President Trump's tour Monday of devastation wrought by Hurricane Michael took him close to Florida's Tyndall Air Force Base, where more than a dozen F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jets were damaged after being left in the path of the powerful storm.



The pricey fighter jets - some possibly damaged beyond repair - were caught in the widespread destruction that took at least 18 lives, flattened homes, downed trees and buckled roads from Florida to Virginia.



The decision to leave roughly $7.5 billion in aircraft in the path of a hurricane raised eyebrows, including among defense analysts who say the Pentagon's entire high-tech strategy continues to make its fighter jets vulnerable to weather and other mishaps when they are grounded for repairs.



"This becomes sort of a self-defeating cycle where we have $400 million aircraft that can't fly precisely because they are $400 million aircraft," said Dan Grazier, a defense fellow at Project on Government Oversight. "If we were buying simpler aircraft then it would be a whole lot easier for the base commander to get these aircraft up and in working order, at least more of them."

Reports on the number of aircraft damaged ranged from 17 to 22 or about 10 percent of the Air Force's F-22 fleet of 187.



The Air Force stopped buying F-22s, considered the world's most advanced fighter jets, in 2012. The aircraft is being replaced by the F-35, another high-tech but slightly less-expensive aircraft.



Later in the tour, at an emergency command center in Georgia, Mr. Trump said the damage to the F-22s couldn't be avoided because the aircraft were grounded and the storm moved quickly.



"We're going to have a full report. There was some damage, not nearly as bad as we first heard," he said when asked about the F-22s, which cost about $339 million each.



"I'm always concerned about cost. I don't like it," Mr. Trump said.



Still, the president remains a fan of the high-tech fighter jet.



"The F-22 is one of my all-time favorites. It is the most beautiful fighter jet in the world. One of the best," he said.



The Air Force managed to fly 33 of the F-22s to safety, but maintenance and repair issues kept 22 of the notoriously finicky aircraft on the ground when the powerful storm hit the base.



About 49 percent of the F-22s are out of action at any given time, according to an Air Force report this year.

of the 187 planes in existence, 90 of them are not working