Two eyewitnesses in Kerch college have told RT there was intensive gunfire around the time a bomb explosion in a college, with multiple masked gunmen running around the building and killing students."There was a blast, all the glasses shattered. And then armed people started running around, opening doors and shooting at everyone," a college teacher told the investigators, according to an RT source in the law enforcement.A student told RT he saw masked men armed with assault rifles running out from a toiler room just after the blast."There were many of them, but I can't say how many. They shot at students and teachers, everyone in their way. I doubt they hit many, I saw one or two people. They were also tossing explosives," the student said.Another college employee, Natalya, who spoke to RT after being treated for an injury in hospital, said the gunmen probably got in from the back door."The fence there can be easily climbed over. There is no camera either, no secure door," she said.The blast happened on the ground floor of the building while the gunfire happened on the second floor, witnesses said.According to preliminary reports, the attack started with a powerful blast of an improvised explosive device, which was filled with metal fragments to increase lethality. The attack resulted in at least 13 people killed and 50 others injured.A CCTV image showing a man holding a large gun while coming down a stairwell has surfaced on social media, with reports saying it shows the suspect behind the terrorist attack on a college in the Crimean city of Kerch.The photo was first posted on the Telegram breaking news channel Mash. It said that it shows the terrorist in the Wednesday Kerch attack."A photo of a terrorist. This man in Kerch is now looking for everything. He went with a gun to school, opened fire and blew up a bomb. If you see him on the street-leave now and call the police."Accompanying the image was a warning to not approach the suspect and immediately alert the police on sight."The second photo of the shooter who organized the attack in Kerch. Made in college territory before the attack. In the building Politeha he went in the same clothes, there-dressed."