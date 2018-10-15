© Fire & Rescue Department of Malaysia



Three Myanmar nationals were killed after being buried in a landslide in Malaysia's Cameron Highlands on Sunday morning (Oct 14).The victims, believed to be farm workers, were sleeping in a shed when the landslide occurred, said Cameron Highlands police chief Deputy Superintendent Ashari Abu Samah.The landslide happened at around 3am following heavy rain which began just after midnight, said Ashari."The landslide occurred due to the heavy rain and buried the hut," he said in a statement. He added that the shed was illegally constructed at the bottom of a steep slope.Police were alerted to the incident at 10.40am and a team of rescuers was dispatched to conduct search and rescue operations.However when officials arrived at the scene, two of the victims, who were pulled out by their friends, were already dead."The body of the third victim was extricated at 1.20pm," said Ashari.The shed could not be seen because it was buried under the rubble, said Pahang Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Mohd Sani Harul.The victims were identified as married couple Aung Thong and Naing Vai, both 23 years old, and their friend, Mu Aye Aye, 34, he added.The bodies were later taken to the Tanah Rata Hospital for postmortem examinations.Source: Bernama/ad