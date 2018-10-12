© Twitter / Newsd

An Air India passenger plane made an emergency landing in Mumbai after hitting a wall during take-off, damaging the aircraft.The airline, which is India's national carrier, said in a statement that the Boeing 737 aircraft took off from Trichy Airport in southern India early on Friday without noticing that it had hit the perimeter wall. Luckily, airport officials spotted the collision and contacted the plane's pilots.The plane was then diverted to Mumbai, where it landed safely - although the aircraft sustained some damage.Other photographs show a sizable hole on the underside of the aircraft.