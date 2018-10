© Global Look / Rodrigo Reyes Martin

As humans age, we might get smarter, but we tend to slow down physically. Boston Dynamics' robots are moving in the opposite direction, learning new things at a terrifying rate.The company's Atlas model, which just six months ago could barely jump over a log, is now hopping up stairs without skipping a beat. No longer will we be able to breathe a sigh of relief that we've outrun the post-apocalyptic robot army of our nightmares just by climbing to the second floor.If Atlas isn't enough to keep you up at night, take a look at Spot, the four-legged dog-like horror that you can take home starting next year . Spot can open doors, climb stairs, jump hurdles, and even wash dishes.And probably memorize the faces of everyone who's ever pushed them over with a pipe.