© Eric Hylden / Grand Forks Herald



The first significant snow of the season has dumped as much as 17 inches in parts of eastern North Dakota.School buses are running 2 hours behind Thursday as drivers deal with the slippery roads.The state Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol issued a "no travel advisory" for parts of eastern North Dakota on Wednesday evening due to snow and ice-covered roads and reduced visibility.The advisory included Jamestown, Valley City, Edgeley, Ellendale, Oakes, Cooperstown, Michigan, Larimore and surrounding areas. That advisory was lifted Thursday morning.Source: AP