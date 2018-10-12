Facebook has unpublished our page
After 5 years of building fans Facebook has officially unpublished our page (3.1 million fans) so we can't post on it anymore. This is truly an outrage and we are devastated. We will do everything we can to recover our page and fight back. pic.twitter.com/H3AmHTT8Qo
- Free Thought Project (@TFTPROJECT) October 11, 2018
Our @facebook page with over 2.1 million followers has been unpublished, along with over 800 other pages and accounts. The purge of alt-media is upon us. pic.twitter.com/6Q2oswVpBI
- Anti-Media (@AntiMedia) October 11, 2018
Comment: It appears that the Twitter accounts of both Free Thought Project and Anti-Media have also been suspended.
Facebook claims that "domestic actors" have been creating "fake pages and accounts to attract people with shocking political news," reports Bloomberg.
"The people behind the activity also post the same clickbait posts in dozens of Facebook Groups, often hundreds of times in a short period, to drum up traffic for their websites," Facebook said in a Thursday blog post. "And they often use their fake accounts to generate fake likes and shares. This artificially inflates engagement for their inauthentic pages and the posts they share, misleading people about their popularity and improving their ranking in news feed."
Some pages Facebook removed had large followings of real and fake accounts. Nation in Distress, a conservative meme page, was followed by more than 3 million people, according to the Internet Archive, which stores historical versions of websites and other online content. - Bloomberg
That said, not all of the accounts with large followings were conservative; Reverb Press, for example, had over 700,000 followers and constantly attacked President Trump and Republicans, who they referred to as "cheating scumbags."
A third left-leaning page, Reasonable People Unite, posted a screen shot of a Twitter user who said, "Somewhere in America, a teenage girl is listening to her parents defend Brett Kavanaugh and she is thinking to herself, if something like that happens to me, I have nowhere to go." - WaPoThe digital nanny state strikes again...
Comment: It's hard not to see this recent wave of bannings, starting with Alex Jones back in August, as being entirely motivated by partisan politics. With the mid-term elections fast approaching, it seems social media is working overtime to try to silence any voices that may interfere with the 'blue wave' they're trying to bring into existence.
