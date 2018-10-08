Florida meteor fireball
© A. Superczynski
AMS Event #4011-2018 recorded on dashcam from Daytona Beach, Florida.
The American Meteor Society (AMS) has received over 70 reports of a meteor fireball event seen above Florida on October 6th, 2018 around 10:20pm EDT (October 7th 02:20 Universal Time). It was seen primarily from Florida but was also observed from South Carolina and Georgia.

Dashcam footage of the event was uploaded to YouTube.