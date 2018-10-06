© Russell Cheyne/Reuters

Edinburgh's streets turned blue on Saturday as tens of thousands of Scots marched to demand independence. The high attendance is in defiance of London's insistence that there is no "appetite" for independence in Scotland.The weather too seemingly turned out in support of the marchers, with blue skies overhead matching that of the sea of Scottish flags below. Others waved flags in solidarity with the Catalonian independence movement, a united Ireland, and the EU.