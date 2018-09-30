© Reuters/Ammar Abdullah



More than 300 people left Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone through the humanitarian corridor over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Refugee Reception, Distribution and Settlement said Saturday in a statement.the statement reads.It is noted thatEarlier in September, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed an agreement aimed at setting up a 9-12 mile demilitarized zone in Idlib province along the contact line of the armed opposition and the government forces by October 15.