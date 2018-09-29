A gigantic tsunami has crashed into the Indonesian coast

A gigantic tsunami has crashed into the Indonesian coast

With the Indonesian 7.7 earthquake and tsunami, at the same time Krakatou awoke with over 50 eruptions in the W. Java island area.

All time coldest days in Germany and Netherlands, snowiest September in Alberta and massive frost damage to Australian crops in spring.

Do you think the intensifying Grand Solar Minimum is the cause of the changes we are seeing?


Sources