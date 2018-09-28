Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safad and Lavrov
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi told Sputnik on Thursday that he was unaware of the reported plans by the United States to withdraw Patriot missile systems from the country.

On Wednesday, US media, citing American defense officials, reported that the Pentagon plans to remove four Patriot missile systems from the Middle East next month.

"I am not aware of that, so I can't speak on this," Safadi said when asked to confirm the reports.

