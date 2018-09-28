COLD MAP
Not just for the day, mind you, but for the entire month.
Greetings Robert! I am a follower and Reader of Iceagenow living in Munich Germany and I think this bit of news is worth posting on iceagenow.

Just like in the Netherlands, Germany is also experiencing record low temps for September! Just days after Summer officially ended, an unusually strong Polar Air mass with record subfreezing temperatures has settled across West Central Europe.

Here is the Graphic and Translated Text from Wetteronline.de

Coldest September morning since weather records began!

September 26, 2018

With widespread ground frost, Autumn has made it unmistakably clear that its time has come. To the south of a line from Cologne to Berlin, frost has formed on the ground in many places in the morning. However, especially in valleys layers, the thermometer also shows minus values ​​in two meters height. Only in the north and on the mountains is it milder.

In some places, it is even the coldest September morning since weather records began. In Zwiesel in the Bavarian Forest, the old record was minus 1.7 degrees, in the previous night there were minus 2.6 C degrees. Also in Nuremberg it was -5 C, the coldest on any September 26th ever recorded!

Here is an overview of the records:Temps in Celsius

Tirschenreuth: old minus 2.3 degrees - new minus 2.6 degrees

Nuremberg-Netzstall: old minus 2.1 degrees - new minus 5 degrees

Bamberg: old minus 2.1 degrees - new minus 2.3 degrees

Dippoldiswalde: old minus 2.1 degrees - new minus 2.2 degrees

Schorndorf: old minus 2.1 degrees - new minus 2.2 degrees

Waldmünchen: old minus 2.0 degrees - new minus 2.2 degrees

Zwiesel: old minus 1.7 degrees - new minus 2.8 degrees

Thanks to loherchef for this info