Coldest September morning since weather records began!

Also in Nuremberg it was -5 C, the coldest on any September 26th ever recorded!

Not just for the day, mind you, but for the entire month.________________Greetings Robert! I am a follower and Reader of Iceagenow living in Munich Germany and I think this bit of news is worth posting on iceagenow.Just like in the Netherlands, Germany is also experiencing record low temps for September! Just days after Summer officially ended, an unusually strong Polar Air mass with record subfreezing temperatures has settled across West Central Europe.Here is the Graphic and Translated Text from Wetteronline.de September 26, 2018With widespread ground frost, Autumn has made it unmistakably clear that its time has come. To the south of a line from Cologne to Berlin, frost has formed on the ground in many places in the morning. However, especially in valleys layers, the thermometer also shows minus values ​​in two meters height. Only in the north and on the mountains is it milder.In some places, it is even the coldest September morning since weather records began. In Zwiesel in the Bavarian Forest, the old record was minus 1.7 degrees, in the previous night there were minus 2.6 C degrees.Here is an overview of the records:Temps in CelsiusTirschenreuth: old minus 2.3 degrees - new minus 2.6 degreesNuremberg-Netzstall: old minus 2.1 degrees - new minus 5 degreesBamberg: old minus 2.1 degrees - new minus 2.3 degreesDippoldiswalde: old minus 2.1 degrees - new minus 2.2 degreesSchorndorf: old minus 2.1 degrees - new minus 2.2 degreesWaldmünchen: old minus 2.0 degrees - new minus 2.2 degreesZwiesel: old minus 1.7 degrees - new minus 2.8 degreesThanks to loherchef for this info