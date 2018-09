© ABC57

Active: September 23rd thru November 27th

Peak: October 21-22

Medium strength shower that can reach high strength

20-25 meteors per hour

Active: September 23rd thru November 19th

Peak: October 28-29

Weak shower that is known for colorful fireballs and increased fireball reports from September thru November

Up to 5 meteors per hour

October 19th thru December 10th

Peak: November 10-11

Weak shower that can provide an increase in bright, colorful fireballs in late October and early November

Up to 5 meteors per hour

November 5th thru November 30th

Peak: November 17-18

Weak to medium strength shower that is known for bright meteors with a high percentage of persistent trains

About 15 meteors per hour

Active: December 4th thru December 16th

Peak: December 13-14

Major shower that is often the strongest of the year

The one shower that provides great activity prior to midnight

Often bright and intensely colored

Upwards of 120 meteors per hour

Active: December 17th thru December 23rd

Peak: December 21-22

Weak shower that often gets overlooked due its proximity to Christmas and the Geminids

5-10 meteors per hour

