quake
Guam was shaken by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake at 3:52 p.m. on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey states.

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck about 123 miles southeast of Inarajan at a depth of about 6.21 miles, the agency states.

There is no tsunami threat to Guam or the Marianas from the earthquake as of 4:47 p.m., according to Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense spokeswoman Jenna Blas.

There were no reports made to Guam 911 dispatch of damages or injuries from the earthquake, Blas said.

The agencies remind residents that when an earthquake strikes, conduct the earthquake procedure: "Drop, cover and hold on" until the shaking stops.