Trump
© AFP
US President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump's administration has proposed sharply cutting the number of refugees allowed into the United States next year to 30,000.

The announcement, made on September 17 by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, came despite calls from humanitarian groups that the 2018 cap of 45,000 was already too low.

Trump's administration has consistently voiced opposition to accepting refugees and other immigrants, which has helped drive refugee admissions to their lowest level in a decade. The new figure will go into effect October 1.

"The improved refugee policy of this administration serves the national interest of the United States and expands our ability to help those in need all around the world," Pompeo said in a statement.

By comparison, the administration of Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, allowed in 85,000 refugees in its final year in office.