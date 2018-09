'Very Powerful Evidence'

Nicholas Hilliard, who is leading the inquest into Aleksandr Perepilichny's death, said in a ruling on September 18 that the material is "marginal" to resolving the question of how the businessman died.The judge said he was "mindful" of heightened concern about the case following the poisoning of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury in March.But he agreed with Home Secretary Sajid Javid thatPerepilichny collapsed while out jogging near his home south of London in November 2012.Police initially said the 44-year-old died of natural causes, but the ongoing inquest is considering whether he might have been murdered. Closing submissions in the inquest were expected on September 21.Two years after his death, Perepilichny's life insurance company ordered tests thatA scientist from Britain's botanical Kew Gardens in April said she found no plant toxins in the stomach but thatLawyers for Perepilichny's insurer have asked to see any evidence about possible links between the businessman and the British intelligence agencies, saying it would be "very powerful evidence indeed" that he might have been in particular danger.Perepilichny, a Russian tycoon and Kremlin critic who sought refuge in Britain in 2009, had been helping a Swiss investigation into a massive Russian money-laundering scheme.Earlier this month, the British government said police had completed a review of the Perepilichny case and 13 other deaths linked to Russia in the aftermath of the Salisbury attack.It concluded there was no need to reopen any investigation.Britain blames the Russian government for the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, with the nerve agent Novichok, and has charged two Russian men in absentia with attempted murder.The Skripals have recovered from the attack, but a British citizen, Dawn Sturgess, died in June and her boyfriend, Charlie Rowley, fell ill when they stumbled across remnants of the poison in a town near Salisbury.