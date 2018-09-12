© Omar Haj Kadour / AFP



Turkey has called for international backing for a cease-fire in the last rebel stronghold in Syria, telling the UN Security Council that an all-out assault on Idlib Province will result in a "major humanitarian catastrophe."U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said Syrian forces, backed by Russia and Iran, had already launched 100 air strikes on Idlib this month and that their sole aim was "a bloody military conquest" of the region."The world will hold them responsible," she said, adding that Russia "has the power to stop the catastrophe looming" in Idlib."We cannot allow terrorists to hold hostage and use hundreds of thousands of people of Idlib as human shields," Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya said.Iran, Russia, and Syria often refer to any armed opponent of the Syrian government as a "terrorist." In the case of Idlib, an estimated 10,000 fighters with the Al-Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group are believed to be the dominant force among rebels in the province.Moscow and Tehran have given Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's crucial support throughout the war, which began with a government crackdown on protesters in March 2011.The 7 1/2-year war has killed more than 400,000 people and displaced millions.