Rightwing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has clashed with Republican Senator Marco Rubio after a US congressional hearing on social media and elections. The Infowars host heckled Rubio, calling him a 'frat boy,' a 'little punk'. It appeared that Jones was attempting to disrupt proceedings on Capitol Hill, telling reporters that he was there to 'face my accusers'. Jones' Infowars program has been suspended from Twitter and Facebook for what Facebook said was hate speech and bullying.