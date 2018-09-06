SOTT Radio
The Nanny State and the Myth of a Healthy Utopia
Puppet Masters
'Don't touch me': Watch Senator Rubio and Alex Jones clash in Congress
The Guardian
Thu, 06 Sep 2018 20:55 UTC
- A journey beyond MSM headlines: Four US citizens travel to Crimea 'here to make a small difference'
- Midterm elections: Voters report watching their ballots mysteriously switch to another candidate
- Indonesian district governed by medieval Sharia law bans men and women from dining together
- 'Preventing the spread of 'shantytowns'': 500 migrants moved from French camp infamous for riots & clashes with police
- Cleaning house? Swiss bishops ordered to report sexual abuse regardless of victims wishes, say church heads
- UK Labour MP suggests teenagers 'inciting violence' should be banned from social media
- The Skripal poisoning mystery deepens
- New study finds 1 in 4 Americans and nearly half of millennials deleted Facebook after censorship and privacy scandals
- Roy Moore to sue Sacha Baron Cohen over bogus 'pedophile detector' interview
- Ukraine parliament speaker to be sued for saying Hitler was 'biggest democrat'
- Iraqis set government building on fire in Basra as at least 1 killed, 20+ injured in fresh protests
- Humorless authoritarian state Saudi Arabia criminalizes satire on social media
- India decriminalizes gay sex in landmark Supreme Court ruling
- 'Israel is a racist endeavour': Metropolitan police investigate posters scattered around London
- James Corbett: The Secret Lie That Started The War In Afghanistan (VIDEO)
- Early Roman water-mill complex was built for sailors, not locals
- Archaeologists discover ancient Neolithic village in the Nile Delta
- 3,500-year-old papyri reveals ancient Egyptian medical practices
- United States of Psychopaths: Declassified 1960s docs reveal Pentagon plans to nuke USSR and China into oblivion
- Ancient Greek urn found from tourist's holiday photos
- Clinton-Yeltsin documents show 1990s 'equal partnership' for what it really was
- 'Not a Hero': John McCain's family ties to Jewish organized crime syndicates in Arizona
- Flashback: Covert muscle: Warlord killed in Chechnya was ex-US marine and suspected CIA agent
- War Propaganda: How is hawkish fanaticism whipped up at home? San Fransisco exhibition offers insight.
- Double-flash from the past and Israel's hush-hush nuclear arsenal
- The ancient stories of indigenous people preserve memories of geologic catastrophes over thousands of years
- Images and artifacts from the Siberian cave where inter-species love child 'Denny' lived 90,000 years ago
- Massive monumental cemetery built by Eastern Africa's earliest herders found in Kenya
- Enormous pyramid unearthed in ancient Chinese city that hosted human sacrifices
- Etzanoa: One of the largest lost cities in North America unearthed in Kansas
- A 'mind-blowing' few weeks for neolithic discoveries near Newgrange, Ireland
- The UN's role in exporting the feminist agenda
- Huge 2,000 year old library discovered during excavation on church grounds in Germany
- Child of Neanderthal and Denisovan identified for first time
- Mad scientists want to use Earth to 'catch' asteroids for mining
- Astonishing discovery: Jupiter has apparently developed a THIRD magnetic pole
- Scientists procure samples in bid to clone extinct ancient foal, 'first step' to restoring woolly mammoth
- We don't need another Earth - water worlds can support life, says new study
- New open-access plan could spell end to journal subscriptions
- Russia speculates space station leak could be deliberate sabotage
- Cassini sends a parting gift: Hexagonal vortex hundreds of kilometers high discovered on Saturn
- Russian scientists now closer to developing "invisible" metamaterial
- Found: The earliest hominid with a cavity
- Russian researchers identify gene mutation behind obesity
- Scientists discover blasting fruit with cold plasma can keep it fresh for up to 3 weeks
- Super-rich freeze their brains to be 'reborn' in 200 years
- Canadian hospital first to treat patients with virtual reality
- Putting the blue in blue diamonds
- NASA gives Opportunity rover deadline to wake up, or be lost forever
- Hidden brain rhythms: Study finds your brain tries to change focus four times per second
- 3D printed 'bionic eye' looks likely following breakthrough
- Scientists discover channels in the skull that may provide a shortcut for immune cells
- Meteorite suspected of hitting ISS, causes oxygen-leaking crack
- Petrichor: Why you can 'smell rain'
- As ice and snow return, summer's over in Nunavut, Canada
- Global cooling: Anomalous cold across vast expanses of Siberia - with over a foot of snow
- 7.8 earthquake recorded near Suva, Fiji
- Woman dies of heart attack while being mauled by pit bull terrier in Proctor, Missouri
- 2 families displaced after large sinkhole opens in New Port Richey, Florida
- After summer fails to show, snow is earliest since 1982 in Yellowknife, Canada
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: UK extreme cold late summer as Atlantic ocean temperatures change
- Volcano south of Anchorage, Alaska blows smoke, ash
- Best of the Web: Another strong earthquake hits Japan - 2 dead, 143 injured - Collapsed buildings and massive landslides in Hokkaido
- Stunningly complex sun halo snapped above Yellowknife, Canada
- Red sprites caught on film above tropical storm Gordon
- Hurricane Florence upgraded to Category 4 storm as Gordon moves inland
- Floods leave 76 dead and 75 missing in North Korea
- Flood claims seven in Jigawa, Nigeria
- Rare fire rainbow spotted over southern China's Chongqing City
- Snowing for the 3rd day in the past 5, atop Pikes Peak, Colorado
- Global cooling: Colorado gets snow in early September
- 'They've never been this hungry': Farmers warned of wild animal attacks as feral pigs and wild dogs starve during record drought in Australia
- Woman mauled to death by pit bull she adopted 2 weeks prior in Columbia, Maryland
- Japan hit by strongest storm for 25 years, at least 10 killed as Typhoon Jebi leaves trail of destruction - UPDATE
- Reports of a huge meteor fireball spotted over Deeside, Wales
- Colorful 'fireball' in night sky seen by people in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, elsewhere on East Coast
- Loud boom heard, felt across Twin Lakes Area of Arkansas
- 'Sonic boom', falling meteor startles Canterbury, New Zealand residents
- Meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Perth, Western Australia
- Meteor fireball seen over St. Louis, Missouri area Monday night
- Arizona man finds meteorite in front yard after monsoon storm
- Loud explosion, bright fireball in sky mystifies Sabah, Malaysia residents
- Unexplained boom rocks courthouse, homes in Gatesville, Texas
- Very bright meteor fireball with sonic boom lights up Alabama sky
- Loud boom reported by hundreds in Canberra, Australia remains a mystery
- Two mystery bangs heard across Doncaster, South Yorkshire
- Meteor fireball seen over Great Yarmouth, UK
- Mystery explosion that shook walls in Auckland, New Zealand blamed on school fireworks
- Meteor fireball streaks through the night sky above Sydney, Australia
- February 2018 fireball activity higher than previous 5 years of same period combined over Benelux countries
- Spectacular meteor fireball caught on camera as it blazes across Siberia
- Fireball above US base in Greenland puzzles NASA scientist - jokes about 'Russian strike'
- 'Big green' meteor fireball lights up Queensland sky
- Meteor fireball streaks over Melbourne, Australia
- Why so many older Americans are overdosing on opioids
- Latest low-carb 'study': All politics, no science
- Nearly 70K children a year go to the ER due to antibiotic side effects
- 'Incurable' & drug-resistant: Deadly superbug colonizing hospitals across globe
- The debate rages: Latest research contends no amount of alcohol is safe
- How to spot autistic students who are 'social masking'
- Wash yer hands! Study finds that highest levels of viruses at airports were found in plastic security trays
- Coconut oil is poison? Cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra slams Harvard professor who made the ludicrous claim: 'unscientific nonsense'
- An explanation of why saturated fat cannot raise cholesterol levels (LDL levels)
- Best of the Web: Former longtime editor of JAMA: 'It's not the fat that makes us unhealthy'
- Lower your cancer, diabetes and heart disease risk: Eat dinner early or skip it altogether
- The Poison Squad that shook America's faith in preservatives
- Australia's Cancer Council: Monsanto needs to come clean on any potential links to cancer
- New York Times vaccine science Op-Ed is a treasure-trove of truth about vaccine safety
- Jon Rappoport: Anti-Vaxxers are really Russian bots
- Recent research shows infant formula may alter gut microbiome
- Beware of 'Informed Consent' - Biologics are vaccines
- Rare flesh-eating STD discovered in Lancashire, UK
- The threat of modern medicine: Most patients will derive no health improvement from medication
- An astounding number of people are on psychiatric medications
- The psychology of denial and how to make it through a disaster
- Lao Tzu's four cardinal virtues on how to live a more meaningful life
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Journey Into Darkness: Inside the Criminal Mind
- It's all about the screens: Why it matters that teens are reading less
- New study suggests women's brains are better suited for deep space travel
- Why You Will Marry the Wrong Person (and why it doesn't matter)
- Best of the Web: Why boys need their fathers (or at least fatherly role-models): Masculinity becomes toxic only when it's without MEANING
- Living with aphantasia: 'I can't picture things in my mind'
- The wide-ranging, negative consequences of skim reading: We're losing our ability for complex thought and emotion
- Advice for lack of motivation: Give advice, don't seek it
- Those who can do, can't teach: A curse of genius
- The science on the importance of fathers
- Why our heroes always let us down
- Corporate psychopaths threaten us all
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Strange Order of Things: The Common Roots of Consciousness and Culture
- Silence in the age of noise
- It's time to develop a self-reliant mentality and stop being a self-entitled millennial
- We live in uncertain times: How to navigate with poise
- The dark core of personality measured
- Society is made of narratives - Realizing this is one step to awakening from The Matrix
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From an Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Missing 411? Crews search for missing hiker in the North Cascades, Washington
- Aliens blamed for spate of cow mutilations in Argentina after 'strange lights' seen in sky
- 'Alien craft' discovered at the Bermuda Triangle using maps made by NASA astronaut
- Plymouth, UK paranormal investigators receive major spike in calls over June, July
- Reflection in the window or 'Gollum' in Canadian woods?
- 'Gargoyle' seen in eastern Massachusetts
- Strange, smelly foam bubbles up from ground in Detroit
- Are these UFOs? Eerie videos showing mysterious lights over Chongqing, China
- Missing 411? Search for Colorado hiker continues with K-9 units, aerial support
- Trailer for paranormal documentary 'Hunt For The Skinwalker' released
- Mysterious orb captured in the Cambridgeshire, UK skies
- 2017 UFO survey: 1,101 people reported seeing unusual lights, shapes in Canada's skies
- Mysterious disappearances in Humboldt County, California
- Missing 411? Woman presumed dead after being swept out to sea found 18 months later wearing the same clothes
- Saudi Arabian government are 'totally awesome, lovely people'
- 'Dancing diplomacy': Politicians cut loose and (tried to) sway to the rhythm
- Study finds happiest couples are ones who occasionally glance up from electronic devices to acknowledge each other's presence
- The 'Bad Lip Reading' video of Sarah Sanders' press briefing is absolutely hilarious
- Mark Steel: Radical Pope is practically the same as Che Guevara
- Scarlett Johansson has been cast as first black James Bond
- An ideal world - Vatican raid sees Pope and thousands more arrested
- Unknown unique apple found growing in north London community orchard - farm launches naming contest
- Satire warning! BBC Crimewatch director gives up after failing to create coherent narrative out of govt's Salisbury novichok fable
- UK government to end homelessness by redefining cardboard box as 'a home'
- Karl Marx 'zero-euro' faux bill takes Germany by storm
- Trump's Walk of Fame star mysteriously multiplies
- Liberals who called Trump mentally unfit now being treated for 'Trump Anxiety Disorder'
- Heavy metal forever! Pair of elderly Germans ditch nursing home for 'world's largest' heavy metal music fest
- Millennials outraged after Alabama baseball team advertises 'Millennial Night' featuring avocados, participation ribbons and napping stations
- No Joke! Virginia Congressional candidate Leslie Cockburn accuses opponent of being into 'Bigfoot erotica'
- Florida man on a quest for beer chases store customers with a live alligator
- Monkey steals bike in China, dog gives persuit
- New extremist political movement espouses reckless engagement in civil discourse
- UK woman finds 'Stranger Things' worm on her front porch
