"Didn't expect to see this when I looked out the window, tourists from the cruise ship."



Trekking with poles on the first day of snow. #StormHour #NuWeather #Qikiqtarjuaq



"It was a cold summer", from Kugluktuk to Qikiqtarjuaq, after a summer that also brought cool temperatures and heavy ice conditions to some parts of Nunavut.So, if you were planning on snorkelling through the Northwest Passage, as one group plans to do in 2020, or taking a cruise ship through the storied Northwest Passage, this year might not have been a good choice.said Gilles Langis, a senior ice forecaster with the Canadian Ice Service.It remains unclear if ice played a role in the grounding of the Ioffe Akademik on Aug. 24. according to an account by the journalist and author Ed Struzik, who was on board."Our cruise plan was changed at the last minute because ice prevented our ship from getting into the original starting point at Resolute Bay on Cornwallis Island. We launched instead from Kugaaruk, which is several hundred miles south of the original departure point," Struzik wrote in his recounting of the experience. And, earlier this week, operators of the cruise vessel Hanseatic turned around and headed back east through the Northwest Passage, having decided that ice conditions were too bad to continue on to western Nunavut.The Canadian Coast Guard also recently rescued two sailors from a smaller vessel that had run into bad ice conditions in the Bellot Strait.Summing up the summer ice conditions in 2018, Langis said that in many areas it was "very challenging"β€”in parts of Hudson Bay, Hudson Strait, Baffin Bay and at various choke points in the Northwest Passage where the ice pushed in.There, often you could find more ice, and different kinds of ice than usual.With resupply to Nunavut communities still underway, those tough navigational conditions still present problems."Any delay anywhere has an impact on shipping," Langis said.For example, the NEAS vessel, MV Mitiq, is delayed due to ice conditions heading west from Pond Inlet to Cambridge Bay.it was the seventh coldest summer in 22 years. The past summer also brought extremes , with Arviat experiencing its 11th warmest and 10th driest summer in 30 years.