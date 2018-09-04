© PA



Plastic security trays retain the highest levels of viruses at airports, a study has found.Pandemic experts found evidence of viruses on 10% of airport surfaces tested -The various surfaces were swabbed at Helsinki-Vantaa airport at peak-time as part of a scientific investigation carried out by experts from the University of Nottingham and the Finnish National Institute for Health and Welfare during the winter of 2016.Experts concluded that hand washing and careful coughing hygiene are crucial to the control of contagious infections in public areas with high volumes of people passing through.No respiratory viruses were found on toilet surfaces.Professor of Health Protection Jonathan Van Tam, from the University's School of Medicine, said: "This study supports the case for improved public awareness of how viral infections spread."People can help to minimise contagion by hygienic hand washing and coughing into a handkerchief, tissue or sleeve at all times - but especially in public places.Virology expert Niina Ikonen from the Finnish National Institute for Health and Welfare said: "The presence of microbes in the environment of an airport has not been investigated previously."The results also provide new ideas for technical improvements in airport design and refurbishment."