Are Trump's newfound foes Russia's new friends?

Emmanuel Macron's remark that Europe can't rely on the US for security, along with hints at rapprochement with Russia, show a rift in EU-Washington ties - a relationship that's crumbling amid pressure to end sanction policies.the French President said in a recent foreign policy speech in Paris.Relations between the US and France showed a promising start this year. "Handsy" interactions took place between Donald Trump and Macron during their summit in April, with the pair planting a tree together on the White House lawn. From those scenes, you would never guess that the allies would turn on each other only a month later.The first fracture in relations occurred after Trump's withdrawal from the landmark Iran nuclear deal. At that time, on the heels of Trump pulling out of the agreement, France's economy minister urged Europe to stop acting like "US vassals" and continue trading with Tehran in defiance of what the "global economic policeman" had in store.adding that this is exactly "what happened in the 1930s."Yury Rubinsky, head of the Center of French Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told RT, adding thatIndependent journalist Luc Rivet puts it another way. "The love story between Europe and the US has ended with fracas," adding thatDitching the Iran nuclear deal, quitting the Paris accord, and imposing steel and aluminum tariffs -when he called the union a "hell-hole" and a "mess." Later during his presidency, Trump noted that the US has "a lot of foes," including the European Union.That's why in his speech about EU security, theDays later, during a news conference on a visit to Helsinki, Macron insisted thatRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov believes that Macron's position wasn't formed in a single day.he said . No country with "a little respect for itself" can tolerate when its policies are being dictated, the Russian top diplomat noted.Yury Rubinsky, head of the Center of French Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, insists that when Macron mentioned Russia, he was mostly referring to the crisis in Syria, and, in particular, to the reconstruction of the war-torn country after the conflict is over. "Where would all migrants return [after the war is over]? Who would pay for the country's reconstruction?" he asked.Rivet believes. Yet the former investment banker may "lead the path of reconciliation," says the journalist. In addition, Austria and Hungary, as well as Eurosceptic parties such as Alternative for Germany (AfD) and France's National Rally (formerly Front National), are calling for closer ties with Russia and urging for sanctions to be canceled."European business and agriculture lobbies have been trying for a long time to persuade European politicians to dismantle the set of mutual sanctions that mainly hurt European agribusiness," Rivet said.Yet Rivet admitted that Europe can do little to confront Washington.he said. Speaking on the Iranian nuclear deal,"No European company would ever dare antagonize the American government about the sanctions on Iran. Europe would not really confront America on Iran. Europeans would surely lose the fight," he said.But there may be a possibility for Europe to take a closer look at its eastern neighbor, instead of the one across the Atlantic Ocean.Rivet said.