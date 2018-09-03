© Niwa Weather



and heavy snow.

with some locations expecting well over 50cm of snow.

Stormy weather hits New Zealand during spring https://t.co/ZRphURTyVu pic.twitter.com/SSkIyhreiW — Al Jazeera News (@AJENews) September 3, 2018



Spring brings heavy snow and landslips to both the North and South Islands.The rain has already triggered two minor landslides in the Wellington area with more downpour expected.Severe weather at this time of year is not unusual for New Zealand. In spring, the weather to the north of the country warms fairly quickly and this contrasts starkly with the bitter cold to the south of the islands.This conflict in temperature can produce some fairly explosive weather, and strong winds are a frequent problem.On Tuesday, the area of low pressure responsible for the damaging weather will gradually move offshore, allowing the weather to gradually improve.However, the rest of the week will remain unsettled, with plenty of wet and windy weather on the cards.