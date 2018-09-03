decimating the Soviet Union and China by destroying their industrial potential and wiping out the bulk of their populations

Plans for a nuclear war devised by the US Army in the 1960s considered, newly declassified documents show.A review of the US general nuclear war plan by the Joint Staff in 1964, which was recently published by George Washington University's National Security Archive project, shows how the Pentagon studied options "to destroy the USSR and China as viable societies."The review, conducted two years after the Cuban Missile Crisis,A similar goal is tweaked for China, given its more agrarian-based economy at the time. According to the plan,The successful execution of the large-scale nuclear assault would ensure thatthe review reads.The Joint Staff hadfor effectiveness in destroying the enemy society with only collateral attention to industrial damage." This "alarming" idea meant that, as long as urban workers and managers were killed, the actual damage to industrial targets "might not be as important," the George Washington University researchers said.The 1964 plan doesn't specify the anticipated enemy casualty levels, but - as the researchers note - an earlier estimate from 1961 projected thatLikewise, the 1962 estimate predicted the death of 70 million Soviet citizens duringThe Pentagon continues to rely heavily on nuclear deterrence, and - just like in the 1960s - the US nuclear strategy still regards Russian and Chinese military capabilities as main "challenges" faced by Washington.The existing nuclear strategy also allows the US to conduct nuclear strikesThe newest US Nuclear Posture Review was heavily criticized by Russia and China. Moscow denounced the strategy as "confrontational," while Beijing described the Pentagon's approach as an example of "Cold-War mentality."