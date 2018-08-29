© Yekaterina Pustynnikova/AP



A loud explosion was heard shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Monday. Residents across the Twin Lakes Area reported hearing the noise.Local law enforcement officials have reported receiving numerous calls about the noise. One local law enforcement official said people in Fulton County reported hearing the noise as well.A spokesperson at the National Weather Service in Little Rock said there was no weather event occurring that could produce such a noise over such a large area.In June, a similar loud boom was heard across the Twin Lakes Area and adjacent places. Officials best guess at the time for that event was a sonic boom from a passing plane.