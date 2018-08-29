Meteor exploding over Chelyabinsk, Russia,
© Yekaterina Pustynnikova/AP
This famous image of a meteor exploding over Chelyabinsk, Russia, was taken in 2013. Did a smaller one just explode high over the Ozarks?
A loud explosion was heard shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Monday. Residents across the Twin Lakes Area reported hearing the noise.

Local law enforcement officials have reported receiving numerous calls about the noise. One local law enforcement official said people in Fulton County reported hearing the noise as well.

Social media sites had people reporting they heard the noise in places such as Melbourne, Calico Rock, Norfork, Mountain Home, Marion County and rural Baxter County.

A spokesperson at the National Weather Service in Little Rock said there was no weather event occurring that could produce such a noise over such a large area. The spokesperson also said the United States Geological Survey had recorded no earthquakes that could explain the noise.

In June, a similar loud boom was heard across the Twin Lakes Area and adjacent places. Officials best guess at the time for that event was a sonic boom from a passing plane.