Today, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) saw its first glimpse of the 2018-19 winter season—and it's only August 27th.

The Wyoming ski area received several inches of snow at the top of the mountain leaving resort employees fully bundled in winter jackets and snow goggles.

According to JHMR, those closely watching the storm are excited by predictions "for another pulse of the storm... showing potential snow totals of 4-8 inches in the mountains into Tuesday morning."

