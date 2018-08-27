Manam Volcano in Papua New Guinea erupted with ash plume to 50,000 feet, but so many anomalies with the eruption footage, day after helicopter views of clear peak and non ash covered trees next to the crater begs the question "What really happened?".Wheat globally at 2007 levels and forecast to drop lower causing nations to ceae exports, which will create shortages and civil unrest as we saw in 2007-2008 through Africa and Middle East.Its going to be a wild ride as dozens of locations with summer August snow this week.