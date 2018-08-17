War-torn Syria is rebuilding after the successful expulsion of militants from large parts of the country. RT's crew visited strategic factories and roads, as well as peach orchards, as they return to normality.A cable and electrics factory located in the town of Adra outside Damascus was looted clean by militants during the war. As the Syrian government got it back under its control, nothing but a bare, badly damaged building was remained. The factory is now back online, once again producing much-needed power cables which are used to fix the disrupted and ransacked electricity lines across the country.Apart from the electricity network, Syria's road infrastructure has been badly damaged during the war. Two major cities - Hama and Homs - are located only 40km from each other, yet people were forced to take long detours though jihadist-held territories if they wished to travel from one city to the other.While the country still relies on international aid, local food production and distribution are getting back on track. The market in Homs, which is more than 2,000 years old, has seen many wars and disasters. And it appears to have made it through this latest conflict, returning to busy and bustling normality."It would've been much worse if it wasn't for the incredibly fertile soil here. In this peach garden some tree branches snap under the weight of fruit," RT's Igor Zhdanov reported, as he examined ripe peaches at a farm in the Homs province.