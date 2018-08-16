Rand Paul Moscow

US Senator Rand Paul visiting members of the Russian Duma in Moscow last week
Ron Paul, now 'retired' from politics, but still plugging away trying to counter the tsunami of BS coming from Washington, publishes the Liberty Report. On today's episode, he interviewed his son, Senator Rand Paul, about his recent peace mission to Moscow, where he spent a week meeting Foreign Committee members of the Duma and Federation Council (Russia's Congress).

They discussed the senator's progress with opening channels of communication between US and Russian legislatures, his meeting with Mikail Gorbachev, and the insanity that is 'Russiagate'.

They both stressed the importance of normalizing relations with Russia rather than the status quo of diplomatic isolationism - which, as Ron Paul points out, is richly ironic given their political stance as 'isolationists' regarding US imperial ventures overseas...