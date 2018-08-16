© Global Look Press



© Global Look Press



© Global Look Press



Russian President Vladimir Putin used to be an incredibly energetic child, who in time came to study diligently, his school teacher and long-time family friend, Vera Gurevich, has revealed in an interview with Russian media.Gurevich taught the future Russian leader German and was his class teacher for 3 years, when he studied in a Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) secondary school. She also set up a German language club that Putin signed up for at school.In a new interview to Ria Novosti, the 85-year-old retired teacher said that Putin always tried to meet her expectations, but his energy used to spill over sometimes. Despite this he graduated with good marks and fulfilled his dream to be accepted into university. But back in elementary school he was a very playful kid, Gurevich said."He skipped lessons, opened all the doors and shouted 'Peek-a-boo, it's me!' He was a hellion, of course, energy in him was in full swing," she recalled.Gurevich said in her mind it was very important to have a trusting relationship with the students, to always see them as personalities and teach them to achieve their goals honorably. She is still friends with the Russian leader, and says they "take care" of each other.The former class teacher said that she doesn't consider Putin her "main pupil" as plenty of children she taught grew up to be worthy people: doctors, programmers, interpreters, teachers; and they are like a family for her.