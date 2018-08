© Maxim Shemetov / Reuters



The US has suspended its Open Skies Treaty with Russia after President Donald Trump signed a giant 2019 defense budget bill. Lawmakers also tried to derail a milestone nuclear arms deal that has been in place since 2011.The 1992 Open Skies Treaty, which allowed for mutual observation flights, was suspended. Congress wants President Trump to penalize Russia for what it says are violations of the treaty. However,US lawmakers also suspended funding for any modifications to America's own surveillance planes.Only 13 of the 16 overflights allowed in 2017 were actually flown, according to Michael Krepon , expert at arms control blog network Arms Control Wonk.Amending the biggest-ever US military budget,The House would have derailed the 2010 New START nuclear arms control treaty, until Trump certified that he raised the issue of Russia's new nuclear weapons systems with Moscow.Experts say the House's attempt to jeopardize the future of the New START treaty - which is due to expire in 2021 - has much to do with uneasy relations between lawmakers and the Trump administration.Vladimir Batyuk, senior research fellow at Russia's Institute for US and Canada, told RT."Of course, responsible experts and politicians in Russia and the United States do understand how important this treaty is, not only for our countries, but for the rest of the world," he continued.