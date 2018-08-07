© 9NEWS



A wild storm front has caused flooding as record rain and hail fell across Adelaide and the Adelaide Hills.The rough weather saw a number of homes come under threat from rising waters and also made for dangerous conditions on the roads.Residents across the state woke to the sound of hail as much of Adelaide was covered in an icy white blanket.From 9am yesterday to 5.30pm today Lenswood in the Adelaide Hills had received 81mm, setting a new August rainfall record for the town.Seventy-three mm fell at Lobethal, and 63mm at Bridgewater.In the city, 23mm fell, while at Belair the rainfall total was close to 50mm."We've been dry all winter and now the rain has come," Collinswood resident Andrea Shipard said."My driveway was completely white and I couldn't get out.""I opened up the window I had to ask the boys if it was snow or hail," Bridgewater resident Travis Brown.Roads were closed throughout the Adelaide Hills including Winns Road at Coromandel Valley and the traffic was forced to divert.Flowing water had Mount Barker residents fearing their homes, two of which are still under construction, would be flooded."It's not a nice experience and it's getting worse," resident Rosemary Norton told 9NEWS.Ms Northon's neighbour Jackie West said it's the second time her house has come under threat."If we get another cold front coming through it's going to bucket down and the house is going to flood," she said.David Evan's property at Athelstone also threatened as water flowed into a pool and beyond."We've got a sloping block and the water was just running down the block I thought it was going to flood the house," he said.In the state's South East, residents believed a tornado was responsible for causing havoc at their Coonalpyn farm.