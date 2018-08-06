Society's Child
Bizarre: Bin Laden's son reportedly marries daughter of Mohammed Atta
Sputnik
Mon, 06 Aug 2018 16:15 UTC
Hamza bin Laden, 29, the son of the late Osama bin Laden, has recently married a daughter of the lead 9/11 plane hijacker, according to bin Laden's half-brothers as quoted by The Guardian.
The name of the bride has not been disclosed, but the media outlet speculates this could be a Egyptian national in her late teens or early 20s, the daughter of Mohammed Atta, one of the leaders of the 9/11 attack and who personally rammed the northern tower of World Trade Center in New York City.
"We have heard he has married the daughter of Mohammed Atta," Ahmad al-Attas, bin Laden's half-brother, said. "We're not sure where he is, but it could be Afghanistan."
Ahmad and and Hamza bin Laden's other half-brother, Hassan al-Attas, said that Hamza has taken on a senior position in Al-Qaeda and is believed to be the second in command to the group's current leader.
Hamza earlier made public statements urging followers to wage war on Washington, London, Paris and Tel Aviv.
Talking to The Guardian, the brothers said Hamza plans to avenge the death of his father, who was shot by US Navy Seals during a raid in Abbottabad, Pakistan in 2011.
Hamza is the son of Khairiah Sabar, one of bin Laden's three surviving wives, who lived with bin Laden in the Abbottabad compound before the strike. Another of bin Laden's sons, Khalid was killed during the Abbottabad raid. The third, Saad, was killed by a drone strike in 2009, The Guardian reports.
Following the 2011 raid, bin Laden's wives fled to Saudi Arabia and were given refuge in the country. At the time the family was reportedly given a lengthy travel ban by Saudi authorities who wanted to "control" the relatives of bin Laden, according to The Sun. Today, however, the family is free to move outside the kingdom, the newspaper says.
Waterspout off Isola di Pantelleria, Italy, 4 August 2018
Comment: This plot sounds like bad fan fiction written by a cheap propagandist. But then, truth is sometimes stranger than fiction!