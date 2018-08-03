© Aleksandr Piragis/Sputnik



"A sale of something like the S-400 would be catastrophic for us," Cooper told Shaheen. "We do not want a NATO ally to be dependent upon the servicing and supply of equipment that is provided by Russia. That is for me an operational standpoint. The strategic standpoint is we don't want a NATO ally to have a weapon system supplied by Russia."

If Ankara buys the Russian-made S-400 anti-aircraft system,a newly-picked assistant secretary of state told US lawmakers during confirmation hearings.The pessimistic outlook on Washington's quarrel with Ankara over the Russian weapon system came fromCooper spoke to the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday to convince them he is the right man to assist Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.At one point, Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) asked about the Russian-Turkish deal and US move to bar supply of F-35 fighter jets in retaliation.He conceded that if the long-standing cooperation between Turkey and the US were to be broken apart, it would be catastrophic too.Cooper spoke hours before the White House announced sanctions against two Turkish ministers as part of the stand-off over Pastor Andrew Brunson, a US citizen held in custody by Ankara over his alleged support of the 2016 botched military coup. Turkish interior and justice minister were slapped with sanctions as Washington deemed them responsible for the detention of Brunson and violations of human rights. Ankara has previously vowed to respond with counter-sanctions.passed in the Senate on Wednesday