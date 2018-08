"Thank you to Chairman Kim Jong-un for keeping your word and starting the process of sending home the remains of our great and beloved missing fallen!" The president also said he was "not at all surprised" that Kim "took this kind action." Trump also thanked Kim Jong-un for his "nice letter" and said that he looks forward to "seeing him soon."

US President Donald Trump thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for handing over the remains of dozens of US soldiers who died during the Korean War, adding that he received a "nice letter" from Kim and hopes to see him soon.Trump, who used to refer to Kim Jong-un as "little rocket man," showed his gratitude by praising the North Korean leader in a tweet.In late July, Pyongyang handed over the remains of dozens of US soldiers who died during in the 1950-1953 Korean War. The symbolic move was welcomed by Trump, who expressed his gratitude to Kim.Kim sent a letter to Trump earlier in July, thanking him for the "significant first meeting" in Singapore. The White House later confirmed thatRelations between the two leaders have run hot and cold over the past year. Only last summer, Trump threatened North Korea "with fire and fury," calling the nation an "extraordinary threat" to the US while hinting at the possibility of military conflict.This spring, however, Trump took a vastly different approach in his dealings with his North Korean counterpart, leading to the "epochal" summit in Singapore in which North Korean denuclearization was agreed upon.At one point, however, the summit was nearly canceled by Trump due to a change of heart.Trump has also sent mixed signals about the process of denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula. In June, Trump insisted that Pyongyang should start the process "very quickly" and that "a lot of people" would be sent to North Korea to verify it. Later, he said there is "no rush" on denuclearization.