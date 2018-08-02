Trump, who used to refer to Kim Jong-un as "little rocket man," showed his gratitude by praising the North Korean leader in a tweet.
"Thank you to Chairman Kim Jong-un for keeping your word and starting the process of sending home the remains of our great and beloved missing fallen!" The president also said he was "not at all surprised" that Kim "took this kind action." Trump also thanked Kim Jong-un for his "nice letter" and said that he looks forward to "seeing him soon."In late July, Pyongyang handed over the remains of dozens of US soldiers who died during in the 1950-1953 Korean War. The symbolic move was welcomed by Trump, who expressed his gratitude to Kim.
The gesture, which coincided with the 65th anniversary of the Korean War, was part of an agreement reached by Trump and Kim during their landmark summit in Singapore in June.
Kim sent a letter to Trump earlier in July, thanking him for the "significant first meeting" in Singapore. The White House later confirmed that a new letter from Kim was received on Wednesday.
Relations between the two leaders have run hot and cold over the past year. Only last summer, Trump threatened North Korea "with fire and fury," calling the nation an "extraordinary threat" to the US while hinting at the possibility of military conflict.
This spring, however, Trump took a vastly different approach in his dealings with his North Korean counterpart, leading to the "epochal" summit in Singapore in which North Korean denuclearization was agreed upon.
The US leader even claimed that there is no longer a nuclear threat from Pyongyang. The summit came after the North demolished tunnels leading to an underground nuclear testing site. At one point, however, the summit was nearly canceled by Trump due to a change of heart.
Trump has also sent mixed signals about the process of denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula. In June, Trump insisted that Pyongyang should start the process "very quickly" and that "a lot of people" would be sent to North Korea to verify it. Later, he said there is "no rush" on denuclearization.
On the issue of sanctions, however, Trump has been adamant, stressing on numerous occasions that North Korea should not expect an easing of restrictions any time soon.
Comment: Validation of cooperation?