Puppet Masters
Israel accepting defeat? Defense Chief Lieberman says Syrian front will be quiet with Assad's rule restored
Sputnik
Thu, 02 Aug 2018 16:16 UTC
Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman has stated that he believes that the Syrian front will be more quiet with the restoration of the Assad administration's control.
"From our perspective, the situation is returning to how it was before the civil war, meaning there is a real address, someone responsible, and central rule," Lieberman pointed out.
Asked whether Israel should be less concerned about potential Golan Heights-related tensions, he said: "I believe so."
In July, Lieberman pledged a "harsh response" to any attempts by the Syrian Army to enter the Golan Heights, where a demilitarized zone was established in accordance with the 1974 disengagement agreement.
At the same time, he made it plain that he does not exclude "some kind of relationship" between Israel and Syria even though the two countries are "a long way from that".
The UN-monitored disengagement accord envisages that Syria and Israel abandon their plans to build up military forces on both sides of the demarcation line.
The tensions between the two countries have been running high as the Syrian Army continues its operation to drive militants out of the country's south. Earlier, Syrian air defenses responded to an Israeli attack on the non-Israel-held portion of the province of Quneitra in southwestern Syria (most of Quneitra is illegally occupied by Israel and known as the Golan Heights) after the Israel Defense Forces fired a Patriot anti-aircraft missile, shooting down a Syrian drone that had entered Israel's airspace.
Israel and Syria remain at odds over the disputed Golan Heights, which was occupied by Israel as a result of the 1967 Six-Day War between the countries and annexed by Israel in 1981. The annexation has never been recognized by the international community.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- South Africa's land expropriation law will it be devastating for the country?
- Paul Craig Roberts: Who does America belong to? Not to Americans
- Catholic Church changes teaching on death penalty, Pope calls for worldwide abolition
- The very good reasons why Russia won't give up Iran to Israel & the US
- 'Worse than the Taliban': Afghan terror victims speak out about ISIS in Afghanistan
- Russia destroyed US democracy using memes? 'Hilarious and paranoid', says Lavrov
- Israel accepting defeat? Defense Chief Lieberman says Syrian front will be quiet with Assad's rule restored
- Groundbreaking discovery shows nearly half of those buried at Stonehenge were not local people
- Unlike US, polls show significant share of Russian citizens feel capable of influencing their nation
- Pro-migrant group forced to shut down crucial work in Paris due to violence
- Enraged by Trump bumper sticker, Massachusetts woman rams into man's car
- Israel boasts about killing 7 suspected Daesh members in Syrian Golan Heights
- How Gaddafi's horrific migrant prophecy for Europe is proving true
- Strzok gave Special Counsel Mueller "special authorities" to target Trump according to new emails
- Natural gas explosions in Texas, 7 injured
- Trump reportedly wants to interview with Mueller, shunning attorneys' advice
- Studies show ketogenic diet's promising results for all stages of dementia
- Boy, 2, killed by several pit bull terriers in Philadelphia
- 14-month-old girl killed by family dog in Victoria, Australia
- Cast of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' statement shows Hollywood still doesn't care about pedophilia
- Paul Craig Roberts: Who does America belong to? Not to Americans
- The very good reasons why Russia won't give up Iran to Israel & the US
- Russia destroyed US democracy using memes? 'Hilarious and paranoid', says Lavrov
- Israel accepting defeat? Defense Chief Lieberman says Syrian front will be quiet with Assad's rule restored
- How Gaddafi's horrific migrant prophecy for Europe is proving true
- Strzok gave Special Counsel Mueller "special authorities" to target Trump according to new emails
- Trump reportedly wants to interview with Mueller, shunning attorneys' advice
- J.P. Morgan Chase CEO, Jamie Dimon says Trump's tax cut and deregulation have 'accelerated growth'
- Bob Woodward's new book, 'Fear', puts readers face to face with Trump
- Pentagon to begin Space Force — even before congress approves It
- 'Doomsday weapon': How Russia's Poseidon significantly exceeds the West's capabilities
- Duplicitous Israeli Defense Chief Lieberman says Syria is "returning to how it was before" war
- What's really going on with Vladmir Putin and the FBI
- US senators do not want military bases in Europe to depend on Russian energy
- SOTT Focus: McCarthyism 2.0: Real skill of US 'disinformation experts' is spreading disinformation
- 'PR stunts': Iran not impressed with Trump's rhetoric or prediction of 'talks soon'
- Turkey vows it will retaliate to US sanctions over jailed pastor alleged to be involved in 2016 coup attempt
- Xi Jinping's trip to Africa increases continent's growing ties to China and Beijing's loans
- US may slap China with higher tariffs; Beijing vows retaliation
- US-led coalition in final stage of operation to clear Euphrates from Daesh
- South Africa's land expropriation law will it be devastating for the country?
- Catholic Church changes teaching on death penalty, Pope calls for worldwide abolition
- 'Worse than the Taliban': Afghan terror victims speak out about ISIS in Afghanistan
- Unlike US, polls show significant share of Russian citizens feel capable of influencing their nation
- Pro-migrant group forced to shut down crucial work in Paris due to violence
- Enraged by Trump bumper sticker, Massachusetts woman rams into man's car
- Israel boasts about killing 7 suspected Daesh members in Syrian Golan Heights
- Natural gas explosions in Texas, 7 injured
- Cast of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' statement shows Hollywood still doesn't care about pedophilia
- Chinese 'true crime' novelist sentenced to death for murders that inspired his work
- 'Absolutely awful': Heart attack victim waits 43 minutes before getting to hospital
- BBC puts unhinged Assange critic in charge of special on WikiLeaks founder
- VIPS to Trump: War with Iran could be CATASTROPHIC
- Father gives his children laxatives then films them crying in pain for YouTube hits
- Russia tops world ranking in military hardware, according to expert agencies
- Jordan Peterson gives warning to parents: 'Dangerous people are indoctrinating young minds' at colleges
- Brexit has exposed the rotten foundations of Britain's political system
- Facebook users slam NATO's online 'detect fake news' game - call it 'ridiculous propaganda'
- Afghan migrant whose deportation was halted by Swedish SJW 'hero' was actually being extradited over assault
- American leftists are the locusts of cultural destruction
- Groundbreaking discovery shows nearly half of those buried at Stonehenge were not local people
- America's ancient trade routes revealed
- 2,800-year-old "exceptional" gold jewelry hoard discovered inside burial mound in Kazakhstan mountains
- How Mossad became the world leader in assassinations with over 800 'operations' in the last decade
- Nukes at the bottom of the sea?
- Enigmas of 3000 to 300 BC
- Diaries from 17th Century Japan provide clues to solar cycle and lightning
- Archeologists perplexed by tar decorations scrawled on bones of nomadic woman buried 4,500 ago in Ukraine
- Medieval-era gaming board found in search for Pictish monastery
- 136 ancient tombs discovered in Shandong, China
- The new JFK revelations: What the declassified documents reveal about Cold War history
- Carving of modern bicycle in 2,000 year old temple in India - ancient or added recently?
- Remember that time when the US invaded Russia?
- The history of Ukraine as an artificial state
- Nelson Mandela's legacy hijacked by hypocrite Western leaders like Obama
- Stone tools put early hominids in China 2.1 million years ago - 250k earlier than previously thought
- 'She was different': Body of a 'outcast' found at Chernyakhov settlement burial site
- British propaganda rag slanders the royal Romanov family on the 100th anniversary of their execution
- Arctic island's mysterious stone spheres
- Lost ancient temple revealed by Mexico's massive September earthquake
- Facebook patent reveals plans to use 'Emotion Detection' to spy on users
- Study: Carbon taxes could cause more food insecurity than climate change itself
- Seminal research shows that fathers pass on more than genetics in their sperm
- Anxiety can run in families: Researchers discover inherited brain activity patterns linked to anxiety
- Is there a limit to the human lifespan?
- The Great Pyramid is a concentrator of electromagnetic energy, says new study
- Weird volcanoes are erupting across the solar system
- Russia's defense testing and development program ignites the imagination, unique in the field
- Newly identified 3D form called the 'scutoid' lets cells pack together without wasting energy
- DowDuPont's own scientists confirm important differences between gene-editing and conventional plant breeding techniques
- Spotless mind? To remember, the brain must actively forget
- A first for scientists as they witness a single hurricane season change the anatomy of a species
- Study finds: Potential DNA damage from CRISPR 'Seriously underestimated'
- Geologists: Pieces of Earth's mantle found rising under Cascadia Fault
- Russian scientists discover 42,000 year old frozen worms - that came back to life
- Burying a child: Privation, infanticide, and the decline of child mortality
- Historical photos reveal an unexplained shadowy belt around Jupiter's magnetic equator
- New scientific study: Did the moon once support life? It's likely
- Ocean acidification at levels not seen for 13 million years
- The fastest rotor ever constructed is bending our understanding of physics
- Boy, 2, killed by several pit bull terriers in Philadelphia
- 14-month-old girl killed by family dog in Victoria, Australia
- Rare waterspout caught on video over Kentucky Lake, Kentucky
- Foot of hail on Highway 22 near Longview, Alberta makes it look like December instead of July
- Lightning strikes ignite 132 more wildfires in British Columbia - Total of 305 across the province
- Lightning bolt kills 4 children, injures 3 others in Yunnan province, China
- More late-season Noctilucent Clouds photographed over Finland and Alaska
- Mexico's Popocatépetl volcano spews huge ash plume into the sky
- Loud strange booms heard in Maryville, Tennessee
- What's killing the dolphins in France? More than 700 wash up dead over the winter
- Ice Age: Reasons to bet on a catastrophically cooling world
- Floods kill 3 in Vietnam, threaten to submerge parts of Hanoi
- Australia's record breaking cold, frost and drought force Kangeroo mobs into towns
- Video of monsoon storm snapping palm tree in Arizona goes viral
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Strangeness on our planet during first half of 2018
- Dangerous heat wave to blanket western Europe in early August
- Two waterspouts filmed over Lake Erie
- World's largest colony of King penguins in the southern Indian Ocean has plummeted by 90%
- Volcano activity update: Indonesia, Russia, Vanuatu, Hawaii, Galapagos and Chile
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Hudson Bay ice breakers in July, ice anomalies Environment Canada silent
- Meteor fireball streaks over Melbourne, Australia
- Loud boom heard, felt by some in Charleston, South Carolina
- Stunning meteor fireball flies over the Mediterranean Sea (again)
- Meteor fireball caught on dashcam near Anchorage, Alaska
- Mysterious boom heard in Nanaimo, BC, may have been 'meteor passing overhead' says professor
- Bright meteor fireball recorded over Mediterranean Sea
- Green, blue flash seen on Mars
- Two asteroids whizzed past Earth undetected last weekend
- Meteor fireball plunges into Mediterranean sea off the coast of Spain
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil
- Meteor fireball seen across US Midwest evening skies
- NASA may have recovered meteorite from the ocean
- Mysterious lights in the sky over New Zealand probably meteors, experts say
- Meteor fireball blazes over Guangdong, southeastern China
- Two 'hot stones' fall from the sky in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Asteroid Vesta, with a 13-mile-high mountain now visible to the naked eye
- Stunning daylight fireball explodes with sonic boom over Russia, meteorites possible
- Daytime meteor fireball jets across Toowoomba, Queensland sky
- Meteor fireball arrives with a boom, lights up sky in New Zealand
- 'Look, a Foo Fighter!' Meteor fireball lights up rock concert in the Netherlands
- Studies show ketogenic diet's promising results for all stages of dementia
- SARS: Remember the pandemic that was going to wipe out humanity? We're still here. Aug 1
- Your brain isn't fooled by food portions served on a smaller plate
- Bathing vs showering? Which is better?
- Glucosamine: How it works to heal the body
- The growing epidemic of liver damage and how to keep yours healthy
- Class action suit against Kerrygold butter says 'Grass-Fed' claims are essentially lies
- Experts confirm differences between genome editing and conventional breeding
- What's so great about yams and sweet potatoes?
- New investigation cites the US as the worst place in the world to give birth
- A bite from the lone star tick can trigger an allergy to beef and pork
- US pushes to make UN declaration on TB friendlier to big-pharma, S. Africa opposes
- Denver hospital on lockdown amid fear of Ebola spreading
- Pandora's Box: Why the federal government broke vaccine law for 30 years
- Natural Flavor: Food chemistry & engineering
- Brain fog: What is it & how to treat it
- Hold up Pro-Vaxxers - don't be so quick to blame the unvaccinated
- Exercise is crucial for increasing beneficial bacteria in the gut
- Having more kids shortens lifespan of women - study
- The not-so-surprising link between sugar and Alzheimer's
- Facing adversity: How to stay motivated in the midst of challenging times
- End of life dreams and visions may illuminate dying
- On the acceptance of life's disappointments
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Great Debate: Sam Harris and Jordan Peterson's Epic 4-Night Battle of Ideas
- Are the guilt-prone more trustworthy?
- Study of hundreds of nuns and monks reveals personality trait that cuts Alzheimer's risk in half
- Research suggests talk therapy could permanently change depressive personality traits
- Avoid these common traps that can lead to unhappiness
- Researchers point out how autism can bring extra abilities
- Psychology is undergoing a house cleaning
- Research finds people with high IQs more likely to consume drugs and alcohol
- Self-control is the trait that can make people happier
- Why do some folks undercut helpful people?
- Is psychedelics research closer to theology than to science?
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: An Introduction to Jordan Peterson's Maps of Meaning: Explaining Evil and Transforming Chaos
- Emotional reactivity: People who think faster in a bad mood
- Genetic studies uncover potentially two subtypes of neuroticism: 'Depressed affect' and 'worry'
- The first memories of 40% of people are made up, study finds
- Thoughts can change the physical structure of your brain
- Neurotheology: What happens to the brain during spiritual experiences?
- Are these UFOs? Eerie videos showing mysterious lights over Chongqing, China
- Missing 411? Search for Colorado hiker continues with K-9 units, aerial support
- Trailer for paranormal documentary 'Hunt For The Skinwalker' released
- Mysterious orb captured in the Cambridgeshire, UK skies
- 2017 UFO survey: 1,101 people reported seeing unusual lights, shapes in Canada's skies
- Mysterious disappearances in Humboldt County, California
- Missing 411? Woman presumed dead after being swept out to sea found 18 months later wearing the same clothes
- Flashback: Vanishing Passengers: Why have 165 people gone missing from cruise ships since 1995?
- UK feared Soviets, Chinese would acquire UFO tech according to declassified files
- Through their eyes - the Ariel school phenomenon
- Has ET gone home? Global UFO sightings slump
- Paranormal researcher claims to have found a time warp outside of Las Vegas
- Former NSA cryptologist: 'We're not alone in the universe, we must assume the 'others' are far more advanced than we are'
- Erich von Däniken, star of "Ancient Aliens," claims in newspaper interview that the media won't report ancient astronaut and UFO evidence
- 'Hear Meg roar': Explaining an odd Irish mystery explosion
- How a Ouija Board influenced a modern murder trial
- Manwolf report: Wolf-like creature seen southwest Montana
- Mysterious underwater object link to 'Tic Tac' UFO sighting
- How the US manipulated foreign countries policies on UFOs
- Why is it so difficult to discuss 'occult' topics in the mainstream media?
- Millennials outraged after Alabama baseball team advertises 'Millennial Night' featuring avocados, participation ribbons and napping stations
- No Joke! Virginia Congressional candidate Leslie Cockburn accuses opponent of being into 'Bigfoot erotica'
- Florida man on a quest for beer chases store customers with a live alligator
- Monkey steals bike in China, dog gives persuit
- New extremist political movement espouses reckless engagement in civil discourse
- UK woman finds 'Stranger Things' worm on her front porch
- Oregon woman returns home to find cougar napping on her sofa
- 'I thought it was judgement free zone': Man with pot paraphernalia arrested for naked workout at local gym
- Super blood moon eclipse on July 27th has bible thumpers predicting the apocalypse-rapture-end of days-armageddon, again
- Yummy mummy: Over 4,000 people want to drink 'skeleton sludge' from Egyptian sarcophagus
- Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Who Is America?' takes aim at Republicans
- 'Reality check': Roy Keane blasts Ian Wright for 'getting ahead of himself' and over-blowing England's World Cup chances
- Cat-astrophic TV interview? This Polish scientist takes it all in stride
- Bob Ross: The artist, the afro, the soothing voice and his untold story
- Roaming stork racks up huge phone bill for Polish eco-charity
- College professor halts penis-measurement study over unspecified 'public reaction' to picture requests
- All for a soda: Dumb Canadian crime couple grapples with police, gets tasered, falls through ceiling of convenience store
- Donald Trump answers comedian's prank call aboard Air Force One
- Could neocon war cheerleader John Bolton be a Kremlin double-agent? Some say 'why not?'
- Get your new World Citizen card today! (VIDEO)
Quote of the Day
The true measure of a man is not his intelligence or how high he rises in this freak establishment. No, the true measure of a man is this: how quickly can he respond to the needs of others and how much of himself he can give.
Recent Comments
Yes, it will hold up in court. They're all a bunch of Hitlery-lovers up that way.
This atricle is copy from Geopolitica.ru, who by the way is owned by Private Person, wow. Story makes Khodorkovsky look like a criminal, wonder...
Grass Silage and hay still qualify as grass fed. If they really are feeding other crap, that is totally reprehensible!!! In Canada, tariffs on...
Grass Silage and hay still qualify as grass fed. If they really are feeding other crap, that is totally reprehensible!!! In Canada, tariffs on...
It was planned that way to destroy the white demographic, for jews assumed complete control of all western governments and came out in the open...
Comment: Israel did everything it could to destroy Syria and Assad's rule. Israel failed. Not only that, Syria got stronger. So now, Israel must hope and pray the Syrians don't try to retake the Golan Heights, which Israel is illegally occupying. Israeli citizens can't tolerate when Jews are killed in Israel's wars (that's why they've been so careful to pick on defenseless civilians for the past decade or so), and any engagement with Syria would have many casualties, probably more than Israel suffered in the last war on Lebanon, which they lost.