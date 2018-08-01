© Wikimedia Commons

Mysterious booms in Maryville continue to confuse people after neighbors there say loud, ground shaking noises came out of nowhere on Monday night. But what caused the noise is still unknown.Around 9:30 Monday night, people in Maryville said they started hearing loud booms near Sandy Springs Park."It was a strange, strange occurrence," said Tait McAtee. McAtee lives on Lennox Circle, right next to Sandy Springs Park. He and other neighbors said you couldn't miss the noise.There were lots of theories to what it might be. "There was a plane so the whole sonic boom theory makes sense," said Pita. "Like that's weird maybe a little earthquake or something," said McAtee.UT distinguished scientist and geology professor Dr. Bob Hatcher said those reasons don't quite stack up."A boom like that, it's not likely an earthquake," said Dr. Hatcher. The noise was reportedly too loud to be an earthquake, and too isolated to be a sonic boom from a plane.Maryville Police investigated the area and didn't find anything suspicious.Dr. Hatcher said for several years booms like this have been reported around East Tennessee, and geologists still aren't sure why.Until an answer is found, police said there's no need to worry.After the initial shock, neighbors seemed calmer, too. "People are crazy, it's not aliens, I didn't see no aliens," said Pita. "I checked, all my kids were still in their beds."Eventually, Dr. Hatcher said there will be an answer. "There has to be an explanation, there's always an explanation for things in the physical world," he said. "But we haven't pinned it down."